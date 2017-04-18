12 killed in helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve people, including seven police officers, one judge, one soldier and three personnel were killed on April 18 when a police helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Tunceli, APA reported citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The Sikorsky S-70 Blackhawk type helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members who were on duty on referendum day on April 16, the Tunceli Governor’s Office said in a statement.

Judges Onur Alan, Ekrem Dereli, Sadettin Demir, Candaş Kaplan, Mesut Özdemir and Ahmet Cihan Kilci, police officers Hasan Yıldırım and Azam Gündede, pilot Abdullah Ortanca, technician Murat Ködük, and contractual pilot Dilaver Karsavuranoğlu were reportedly on the helicopter.

News.Az



News.Az