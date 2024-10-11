127 countries back Azerbaijan’s appeal for COP29 truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ‘Joint Appeal for a COP29 Truce’, initiated by Azerbaijan on September 21 - International Day of Peace in connection with its Presidency of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), has garnered support from all member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Azerbaijan’s initiative was backed by 127 countries, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.The initiative highlights the crucial link between conflict and climate change, stressing the need for collective action to protect vulnerable populations. The proposal, launched in connection with Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), aims to foster cooperation and promote peace by encouraging parties to observe a ceasefire during November, when COP29 will take place, the statement said."In addition to receiving backing from 127 countries and all Non-Aligned Movement member states, the initiative has attracted endorsements from over a thousand international institutions, private sector representatives, civil society organizations, and influential public figures, demonstrating its widespread appeal.""The call reflects a growing confidence that global solidarity can help overcome political differences, uniting humanity behind the central message of COP29: the urgent need for collective climate action," the statement added.“This year, the world will gather in Baku, Azerbaijan for COP29 - a historic opportunity to advance the global climate action agenda.Climate change impacts our only home - the Earth - and every nation must be unwavering in this battle.COP29’s fundamental message is that our common humanity can transcend political differences and stand together in unity.Amidst conflicts spreading and rising, this ideal is more critical than ever. It is a unique chance to bridge divides and find paths towards lasting peace.Conflicts increase greenhouse gas emissions and ravage the environment, polluting soil, water and air. The devastation of ecosystems and pollution caused by conflicts worsen climate change and undermine our efforts to safeguard the planet.Climate talks must be unifying, with undivided attention and cooperation by all.We call on everyone to observe the COP Truce during the month of COP29.Let the COP Truce serve as a symbol of human solidarity.Let’s unite for a safer, more prosperous and sustainable future for all.It is only by prioritising peace and climate action that we can ensure a livable planet for future generations.”

News.Az