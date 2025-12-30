13 must-see moon events in 2026: From eclipses to supermoons
Skywatchers have plenty to look forward to in 2026, with a rich lineup of lunar spectacles set to light up the night sky.
These celestial highlights offer ideal opportunities for moon-gazing throughout the year. Most events will be easily visible to the naked eye, while binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience. With the right preparation, 2026 promises to be an exceptional year for anyone eager to explore and enjoy the beauty of the Moon.
1. The year's first supermoon: Jan. 3, 2026 (dusk)
The first full moon of 2026, January's Wolf Moon, will be a supermoon, meaning it will appear larger and brighter because it will be at or near its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Although it's the first of three supermoons in 2026, it's the last in a series of four from the back end of 2025.
2. "Ring of fire" annular solar eclipse: Feb. 17, 2026 (daytime)
The sight of a young moon close to a bright planet will be on offer about 45 minutes after sunset on March 20, when a 5%-lit waxing crescent moon will hang above the bright planet Venus. Find an unobstructed western horizon, and take along a pair of binoculars.
6. Crescent moon, Venus and the Pleiades: April 19, 2026 (after sunset)
Look west an hour after sunset on April 19 for a spectacular panorama close to the sinking stars of Orion as a 9%-lit waxing crescent moon gets close to the Pleiades (also known as the "Seven Sisters" star cluster), with bright Venus below.