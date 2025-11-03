India aims to send humans to the Moon by 2047

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set a target to land humans on the Moon by 2047 and ensure their safe return. This was announced by former ISRO Chairman Shri Somanath.

He noted that the organisation has already approved the lunar missions Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 and plans to establish its own space station, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The country is also actively preparing for the Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for 2027. The spacecraft will carry a crew of three astronauts into orbit for three days.



According to Somanath, India aims to contribute between 10 and 12 per cent to the global space economy in the coming years. To achieve this goal, ISRO has quadrupled the payload capacity of its LVM3 launch vehicle.



Earlier, ISRO Chairman V. R. Narayanan announced that in December this year, India plans to send a humanoid robot named Vyommitra into space. This step will be part of preparations for the first manned Gaganyaan mission. The robot will test the spacecraft’s systems, monitor module parameters and ensure the mission’s safety.

News.Az