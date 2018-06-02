Yandex metrika counter

13 people, including 8 children with chlorine poisoning hospitalized in Yerevan

Thirteen people, among them eight underage, were hospitalized with chlorine poisoning, news.am reports.

They were hospitalized to Surb Grigor Lusavorich hospital from Yerevan’s Sochi Palace hotel complex at night, Shamshyan.com reported. They all were swimming in the pool of the hotel before feeling sick.

One of the patients is one-year-old boy.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

