14th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly wraps up in Baku

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the session, Chairman of the Executive Council Abdulkadir Emin Önen delivered a report, offering insights into the institution`s trajectory and future prospects. He emphasized the pivotal role of the APA as a platform for addressing global challenges and expressed confidence in Azerbaijan`s effective chairmanship of the Assembly in 2024–2025.

APA Deputy Secretary General Kia Tabatabaee presented a report on the organization`s activities over the past period.

Secretary General of the APA Mohammad Reza Majidi provided information about the latest ideas and proposals on draft resolutions under discussion. The Secretary General expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting the event and expressed confidence in Azerbaijan`s successful chairmanship of the APA.

Throughout the session, delegates deliberated on the agenda items, including draft decisions presented by the standing committees on economic and sustainable development, budget and planning, social and cultural issues, and political matters. Organizational matters and other issues were also thoroughly discussed.

The plenary session was attended by members of the Milli Majlis, including head of the delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Amina Aghazade, delegations of member countries of the Assembly, and other officials.

News.Az