15 Armenian residents of Karabakh applied for Azerbaijani citizenship

A total of 15 Armenian residents of Garabagh have applied to the Migration Service of Azerbaijan to join the reintegration process, News.az reports.

The State Migration Service and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan have distributed joint information on the process of reintegration of Armenians in Garabagh.

According to the report, the State Migration Service and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan continue their relevant work in the region within the framework of the appropriate instructions to the working group on solving social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural issues in the Garabagh region.

In general, 13 people personally participated in the pre-registration process to join the reintegration process, and 2 people participated in the registration through a special portal (reintegration.gov.az) created for this purpose. A total of 15 people applied to the State Migration Service, providing all the necessary information.

The applications of each of them for pre-registration were accepted, and they were informed that additional information on the implementation of their applications would be provided. The applicants said that they want to live in the Garabagh economic region and enjoy the protection of the Azerbaijani state by renouncing the citizenship of Armenia and obtaining the citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In addition, during the on-site reception, the State Migration Service conducted legal educational work with residents who were informed about the reintegration process. Moreover, through the reintegration.gov.az portal (including the call center, WhatsApp, chat, and email), applications for reintegration are accepted, processed, and educational work is carried out.

A total of 98 appeals have been received through the portal to the State Migration Service to date. Most of the applications were in the nature of requests from persons who expressed interest in the reintegration process, as well as information and support for initial registration, and appropriate responses were given to each of them.

Furthermore, employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population conducted evaluation and educational work with residents on primary socio-psychological, social, and rehabilitation services, identified their needs, and held consultations on disability and rehabilitation services.

