15 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Fourteen suspects arrested during an anti-drug operation across Turkey Thursday, according to a security source.

In Istanbul, an anti-narcotics team seized 541 kilograms (1,193 pounds) of chemical materials used to produce drug pills and arrested two suspects, the source, who asked not to be named due to media restrictions, said, according to Anadolu Agency.

In central Isparta province, two suspects were arrested from a passenger plane at the Suleyman Demirel airport.

Six individuals were also rounded up in northern Samsun province during simultaneous anti-narcotic operation in 10 districts of the province.

In another operation, four suspects of drug smuggling were also arrested in Tekirdag, a province near to Istanbul.

Separately, in southeastern Van province, police seized 61 kilograms (134 pounds) of heroin and detained one suspect.

