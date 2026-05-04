World Cup blackout? Millions in India and China may miss 2026 games

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Millions of football fans in India and China could face uncertainty over watching the upcoming World Cup, as broadcast rights negotiations remain unresolved in both markets.

The tournament, organized by FIFA, is set to begin next month, but no final agreements have been confirmed for key broadcasting regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In India, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and Disney has reportedly offered around $20 million for broadcast rights, significantly below FIFA’s expectations. The proposal has not been accepted, and other major players such as Sony have also stepped back from bidding.

The situation has raised concerns due to India’s large football audience, although broadcasters argue that viewership may be lower because most matches will air during late-night hours in the country.

In China, which has historically been one of the largest global audiences for the World Cup, no official broadcasting deal has yet been announced. State broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) has traditionally secured rights well in advance, but no confirmation has been made for the upcoming tournament.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to kick off on June 11. With only weeks remaining, negotiations are still ongoing, leaving uncertainty over how the tournament will be distributed in two of the world’s most populous countries.

Industry sources say commercial disagreements, changing viewing habits, and shifting advertising revenues are all contributing to the delay in finalizing deals.

News.Az