64 Holstein calves stolen from Mercer County

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the animals were taken sometime between the night of May 2 and early morning May 3 from a farm near Butler Township, close to State Route 219 and Coldwater Creek Road, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The stolen calves are approximately 13 weeks old, recently weaned, and each weighs around 250 pounds. Officials say the animals are considered highly valuable and have distinct markings that could help identify them.

Investigators believe the theft was likely carried out by someone familiar with livestock handling, possibly using specialized cattle-moving equipment.

Authorities are urging residents and nearby farms to review surveillance footage and report any suspicious activity, including attempts to resell or transport young cattle in the area.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact investigators as the search for the missing livestock continues.