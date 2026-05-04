Marco Rubio heads to Rome to mend ties after Trump-Pope rift

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Marco Rubio is set to travel to Italy from May 6 to 8, according to the U.S. Department of State, in a visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties with both Italy and the Vatican amid recent political and religious tensions.

The trip will include meetings in Rome, where Rubio is expected to hold talks with officials from the Holy See as well as Italian government representatives. Discussions are expected to focus on security cooperation, shared geopolitical priorities, and developments in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to a State Department spokesperson, Rubio’s engagements will also cover broader strategic coordination with Italy and mutual interests across the Western Hemisphere.

The visit comes after public criticism directed at the pope by U.S. President Donald Trump, which has added sensitivity to U.S.–Vatican relations in recent weeks.

Rubio is also expected to meet senior Vatican leadership during the trip, marking a notable diplomatic engagement following a period of heightened political commentary involving both the White House and the Holy See.

News.Az