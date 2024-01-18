Yandex metrika counter

153 international observers accredited for Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election: CEC

153 international observers accredited for Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election: CEC

As many as 153 international observers have already been accredited for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Panahov noted that so far, a total of 25,841 observers have been accredited for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.


