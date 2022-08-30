16 Azerbaijani teams take part in Teknofest in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 16 Azerbaijani teams are taking part in the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival in the Turkish city of Samsun, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Rovshan Rustamov said, News.Az reports.

According to Rustamov, these teams are winners of Teknofest Azerbaijan.

“Today there is a very great interest in their technological solutions. After the Teknofest festival held in Azerbaijan, we received numerous requests, and we made sure that our youth chooses the field of technologies,” he added.

News.Az