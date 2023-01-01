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Teknofest
Tag:
Teknofest
Azerbaijani team wins Teknofest competition
07 Oct 2024-17:22
Azerbaijani defense minister heads to Türkiye for TEKNOFEST festival
04 Oct 2024-09:24
Turkish ANKA III combat drone makes public debut at TEKNOFEST 2024
03 Oct 2024-14:38
Türkiye to be very glad to see Elon Musk at Teknofest - Erdogan
29 Sep 2023-19:03
Elon Musk says he looks forward to attending Türkiye's TEKNOFEST 2024
29 Sep 2023-22:16
Major Turkish tech event TEKNOFEST opens doors in capital Ankara
30 Aug 2023-08:47
TEKNOFEST festival to take place in Ankara this year
21 Aug 2023-10:07
TEKNOFEST breaks world record with more than 2.5M visitors
02 May 2023-01:41
Azerbaijani youngsters’ Mubariz Ibrahimov drone wins Teknofest-2023 contest
30 Apr 2023-21:13
Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together - President Ilham Aliyev
29 Apr 2023-03:33
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