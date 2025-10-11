18 people dead or missing after massive blast at Tennessee explosives plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighteen people are dead or missing after a massive blast obliterated a building at a Tennessee explosives facility on Friday, authorities said.

The early-morning explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems, which manufactures military and demolition explosives, left charred debris and mangled vehicles across a vast area, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The blast was felt as far as 15 miles away and scattered debris over half a square mile.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said there are fatalities but did not want to declare a death toll yet.

“I always wish for the best,” Davis said. “Is there a possibility that somebody might be injured somewhere, or somebody that we don’t know about? Yes.”

Officials previously said they were “missing 19 souls,” but later clarified one person who was initially believed to be at the plant was located at their home. Investigators are working to confirm who was at the facility Friday morning and notifying victims’ families, according to a joint release from Hickman and Humphreys County officials Friday night.

“Our hearts are with the families still waiting for word tonight. We are doing everything possible to bring them information and support,” the release said.

As of Friday evening, authorities were still working to contact some of the next-of-kin of employees who were believed to have been inside the building at the time of the explosion, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

As part of the ongoing effort to determine which company employees may have been among the victims, the source said authorities are now also conducting analysis of records from nearby cell phone towers. The sophisticated process involves comparing the cell phone numbers of employees with local cell phone tower registration records to help pinpoint the geographical location of a device at the time of the explosion.

Davis described the aftermath of the explosion as “the most devastating scene that I’ve seen in my career.” “It’s hell,” Davis told reporters Friday evening. “It’s hell on us. It’s hell on everybody involved.” Work at the explosion site will continue into the night, he said. “We’re working for our people, and we want to take care of our families,” an emotional Davis said. “I understand that some families get mad. I understand that some people get upset … We’re doing the very best we can to take care of this.” The blast shook nearby homes and set off smaller explosions, local officials say. The explosion, which happened around 7:45 a.m. local time, was a “devastating blast,” but responders were able to secure the scene by late morning, Davis said. Three people with “minor injuries” from the explosion were treated at TriStar medical facilities in Dickson, Casey Stapp, the spokesperson for TriStar Health, said. Stapp said two people were released, and one person is still receiving treatment at an emergency room. In a statement Friday evening, Accurate Energetic Systems called the blast at its facility a “tragic accident.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident,” the company said on Facebook. “We extend our gratitude to all first responders who continue to work tirelessly under difficult conditions.”

News.Az