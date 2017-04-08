2 Armenia citizens’ murder suspect detained in Moscow Oblast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A double crime suspect Armenian citizen has been detained in Leninsky District of Moscow Oblast (province), Russia, Interfax news agency reported citing the press service of the regional director of the Russian Investigative Committee.

“The investigators have found that a several times previously convicted 35-year-old Republic of Armenia citizen was involved in the murder,” said the press officer. “It was found out that the crime had occurred as a result of an argument. The suspect is detained; the matter of his restraining measure is being decided.”

In his words, on Monday, two Armenian citizen men with gunshot wounds were found dead in the trunk of a vehicle in Razvilka rural locality in Leninsky District.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

