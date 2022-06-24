2 Azerbaijani citizens extradited from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

2 Azerbaijani citizens have been extradited from Russia, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.az.

On the basis of a petition from Azerbaijan's Office, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia adopted decisions to extradite Azerbaijani citizens Gunduz Hasanli and Elnur Shahsuvarov in accordance with the Convention on legal aid and legal relations in civil, family and criminal cases, dated January 22, 1993.

News.Az