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The hockey world is mourning the sudden passing of Claude Lemieux, a 21-year NHL veteran and four-time Stanley Cup champion, who died Thursday at the age of 60. The news comes just days after Lemieux made an emotional public appearance as the ceremonial torchbearer at Montreal’s Bell Centre ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Known affectionately as the "King of Spring" for his legendary playoff heroics, Lemieux built a reputation as one of the most clutch postseason performers—and effective agitators—in NHL history. Over his illustrious career, he became one of only 11 players to hoist the Stanley Cup with three different franchises, News.Az reports, citing NHL.

Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL Draft, Lemieux broke out during the 1986 postseason, scoring 10 goals as a rookie to propel Montreal to its 23rd Stanley Cup title.

He later moved to the New Jersey Devils, where he hit a career-high 41 goals in the 1991–92 regular season before capturing the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. During that historic run, he led all skaters with 13 postseason goals to secure the Devils' first-ever franchise championship.

His career milestones include:

1986 Stanley Cup: Won as a rookie with the Montreal Canadiens.

1995 Stanley Cup & Conn Smythe Trophy: Led the New Jersey Devils to their first title.

1996 Stanley Cup: Won with the Colorado Avalanche in their inaugural Denver season.

2000 Stanley Cup: Returned to the Devils to capture his fourth and final ring.

While admired by his teammates for his courage and tenacity, Lemieux’s aggressive style often drew the ire of opponents and fans alike. His infamous hit from behind on Detroit's Kris Draper during the 1996 Western Conference Final left Draper with severe facial injuries and permanently ignited one of the fiercest team rivalries in modern sports history. Lemieux openly embraced his villain status, once famously remarking how special it was "to be the most hated man in hockey and have your name on the Conn Smythe Trophy."

After a brief retirement, Lemieux staged a remarkable NHL comeback at age 43 during the 2008–09 season with the San Jose Sharks. He hung up his skates for good with 786 regular-season points, 1,777 penalty minutes, and 80 career playoff goals—the ninth-highest total in league history.

In his post-playing career, Lemieux remained deeply tied to the sport as a successful player agent representing prominent NHL stars. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and his four children, including current professional hockey player Brendan Lemieux.

News.Az