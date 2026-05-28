German students demand academic boycott of Israel

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Students at the Free University of Berlin (FU Berlin) staged a demonstration on campus on Thursday, demanding that the university administration cut all academic ties with Israeli institutions.

Gathering outside the Institute of Social and Cultural Anthropology, protesters carried banners reading "Students against genocide: Stop the complicity" and "Anthropology students demand academic boycott," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During the rally, speakers urged university officials to immediately end cooperation with Israeli academic bodies. They argued that maintaining these institutional partnerships makes the university complicit in an apartheid regime and military actions in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans calling for a boycott and demanding freedom for Palestine.

News.Az