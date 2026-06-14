World Cup bus burned as Knicks celebrations turn chaotic - VIDEO

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Thousands of fans flooded the streets of Midtown Manhattan late on Saturday after the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals, with celebrations descending into chaotic scenes that included a bus fire and a shooting.

The Knicks secured their first championship since 1973, prompting large crowds to gather in Times Square and around Madison Square Garden to celebrate the historic victory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police said a 17-year-old was shot in the foot at about 2 a.m. in Times Square, while three persons of interest were taken into custody.

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As celebrations continued, crowds surrounded a convoy of shuttle buses that had transported fans from the World Cup match between Brazil and Morocco in the New York City area. Some people climbed onto the buses, entered the vehicles and sat in the driver’s seats.

One of the yellow school buses used to transport World Cup spectators was set on fire, while at least three other buses were badly damaged. Supporters were also seen waving flags and gathering on the roofs of vehicles.

After several hours, police in riot gear moved in to disperse the crowds, while mounted officers helped clear streets around Madison Square Garden. Fireworks, smoke grenades and large gatherings continued throughout the night as fans celebrated the Knicks’ title-winning triumph.

News.Az