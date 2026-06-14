China left out as G7 leaders gather in France

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Leaders of the Group of Seven nations, including United States President Donald Trump, are meeting in Evian in France this week, with China once again excluded from the club despite its growing influence on the global economy.

The G7 was established in 1975 and has traditionally been made up of democratic nations. China was not included when the group was formed and remains outside the organization, News.Az reports, citing News Max.

China's economy has grown rapidly over recent decades and now exceeds those of several G7 members, including Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada. Analysts say China’s economic weight, trade surplus, technological development and role in global supply chains make it an important factor in discussions among G7 leaders.

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The issue of China is expected to feature prominently at the summit, with French President Emmanuel Macron allocating time for talks on trade relations and concerns over rising Chinese exports.

While Donald Trump previously suggested that including China in the group was “not a bad idea,” analysts note that the G7 has long been viewed as a club of democratic nations, a criterion that China does not meet according to various international assessments.

China’s Foreign Ministry said ahead of the summit that the G7 should promote cooperation rather than division, while analysts noted that Beijing views the group as increasingly aligned with United States-led Western interests.

Experts also warned that admitting China to the G7 could complicate decision-making within the bloc due to differences over governance, international alliances and major global issues.

News.Az