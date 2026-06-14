Germany and Netherlands begin World Cup campaigns on Day 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature four matches, with Germany facing Curacao and the Netherlands taking on Japan in two of the day's most anticipated fixtures.

Ivory Coast will meet Ecuador in Group E, while Sweden will play Tunisia in the final match of the day, News.Az reports, citing NDTV Sports.

Four-time world champions Germany will open their campaign against Curacao at NRG Stadium in Houston. Curacao are making their first World Cup appearance after securing qualification through an unbeaten run in the final stage of the qualifiers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Australia beats Türkiye 2-0 in World Cup opener

Australia and Türkiye ready for big World Cup match

Heat wave strikes FIFA fan festival in Texas as more than 100 people fall ill

Body discovered near Iran team’s training base in Mexico, reports say - VIDEO

The Netherlands, three-time World Cup finalists, will begin their Group F campaign against Japan at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Japan are appearing in their eighth consecutive World Cup and enter the tournament as Asia’s highest-ranked team.

Later in the day, Ecuador will face Ivory Coast at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Ecuador are competing in their fifth World Cup, while Ivory Coast return to the tournament for the first time since 2014.

The final fixture will see Sweden take on Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium. Sweden are making their 13th World Cup appearance, while Tunisia are competing in the tournament for the seventh time and third in succession.

News.Az