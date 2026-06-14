Ebola deaths rise as Congo outbreak worsens

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The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 710, including 149 deaths, according to official government data.

The latest situation report recorded 21 new confirmed cases over the previous 24 hours, highlighting the continued spread of the outbreak in eastern parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

Health authorities said more than 100 people have died since the outbreak was declared, as efforts continue to contain the disease and strengthen response measures.

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The World Health Organization reported that 137 samples were tested during the latest reporting period, with 35 returning positive results for Ebola.

The outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. Officials said the recent rise in confirmed cases is partly linked to expanded diagnostic capacity and the testing of previously collected samples.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the outbreak develops.

News.Az