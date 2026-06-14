Australia beats Türkiye 2-0 in World Cup opener

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Australia began its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Türkiye in a Group D match at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

Australia took the lead in the 26th minute through Nestory Irankunda, before adding a second goal in the 75th minute from Connor Metcalfe to secure all three points, News.Az reports, citing Gulf Times.

Türkiye attempted to respond with periods of possession, but Australia’s organized defense limited their attacking opportunities, and the match ended in a 2-0 defeat.

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With the win, Australia collected its first three points in Group D, strengthening its chances of advancing to the knockout stage, while Türkiye remained without points.

Australia will face the United States on June 19, while Türkiye will meet Paraguay in their next Group D fixture.

News.Az