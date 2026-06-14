Powerful quake lifts seabed by up to two metres in Philippines

Powerful quake lifts seabed by up to two metres in Philippines

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The powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines raised sections of the seabed by as much as two metres, according to scientists assessing the impact of the disaster.

Researchers said the magnitude 7.8 earthquake caused significant geological changes in areas near the epicentre, including the uplift of the seafloor, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao and triggered widespread destruction across the affected region. According to official figures, at least 61 people were killed as a result of the disaster.

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Scientists examining satellite and field data said parts of the seabed were pushed upward by up to two metres due to the powerful tectonic movement caused by the quake.

Experts noted that the uplift was among the most significant geological effects recorded following the earthquake and highlighted the scale of the seismic event. Authorities continue to assess the damage as aftershocks persist in the affected area.

News.Az