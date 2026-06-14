Ebola outbreak grows as virus spreads to new areas

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The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading into new areas and is larger than previously detected, the World Health Organization has warned.

Since the outbreak was declared on May 15, health authorities have recorded 676 confirmed cases, including 136 deaths, while 32 patients have recovered, News.Az reports, citing African News.

The World Health Organization said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, is centered in Ituri province, with cases also detected in North Kivu and South Kivu.

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According to WHO official Olivier le Polain, new cases are being identified in additional health zones almost daily, reflecting both the scale of the outbreak and the high mobility of the population. He said local community transmission is now being observed in newly affected areas.

There are also 119 suspected cases, while contact tracing remains below ideal levels despite recent improvements. More than 70 percent of identified contacts are currently being monitored.

The World Health Organization warned that existing treatment capacity is insufficient, with only 250 isolation beds available across the affected provinces. Officials said much more needs to be done to contain the outbreak, particularly as no approved vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain.

News.Az