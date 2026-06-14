Drones hit northern Israel from Lebanon

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Two drones launched from Lebanon struck northern Israel on Sunday, according to the Israeli military, which said no casualties were reported.

The military said two suspicious aerial targets impacted Israeli territory near the Israel-Lebanon border, News.Az reports, citing Macau Business.

Following the incident, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for retaliatory action against Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh.

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Smotrich said the attack was a test of the Dahiyeh Doctrine announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged the government to respond decisively. Ben Gvir also called for stronger action, saying every drone attack should be met with a military response.

Israeli officials, including Benjamin Netanyahu, have previously warned that Israel would target Dahiyeh if the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement carried out attacks against communities in northern Israel, a position they say is supported by Washington.

News.Az