2 National Guardsmen injured in shooting near White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington, near the White House, according to multiple officials.

The two injured National Guard members are a woman and man. Both are in critical condition, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the situation, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

One suspect is in custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said, and the scene has been secured. A man believed to be suspect in critical condition, the law enforcement official said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshalls, ATF and the FBI, responded to the shooting. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her agency was working with local authorities to gather more information.

According to a D.C. police official, there was an active shooter incident reported at 2:20 p.m. ET at the entrance to the Farragut West Metro station.

News.Az