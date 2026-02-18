2 officials, 14 militants killed in Pakistan attacks

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants attacked a police station and a customs office in Dera Ismail Khan, killing a police officer and a customs official. Two policemen and another customs officer were injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Balochistan province, security forces killed 14 militants during counterterrorism operations in Quetta and Barkhan districts. Officials said three policemen were injured during one of the operations.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant violence in recent years, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where attacks frequently target security forces and government facilities.

Recent days have seen multiple incidents, including a suicide bombing in Bajaur that killed security personnel and civilians, as well as separate operations against militant groups in several regions.