12 killed in deadly Pakistan militant attack -VIDEO

A militant attack in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajaur region has killed 11 security personnel and one child.

Authorities said seven other people were injured in the attack, including women and children. The wounded were taken for medical treatment following the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Security forces have launched operations in the area as investigations continue into the attack.

Militant violence has periodically affected parts of Pakistan’s northwest, where security forces often conduct operations against armed groups.

