2 people killed, 28 injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

At least 2 people were killed and 28 others were injured in a “mass shooting incident” in Baltimore, Maryland, US, according to local media on Sunday.

“Police said they were still looking for the shooter,” reported WBFF, a television station in Baltimore, citing acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Worley described the crime scene as "extensive" and added that the motive of the crime has not been clear yet.

The police department received multiple calls about a shooting in the region at about 12.30 a.m. local time (0430GMT), the WBFF reported.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the shooting as “reckless” and “cowardly,” it added.

Earlier, Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said on Twitter: “BPD is on scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 blk (block) of Gretna Court in our Southern District.”

“Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO (public information officer) are on scene,” it said.

