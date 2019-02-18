2 pharmaceutical plants to open in Azerbaijan soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction of two pharmaceutical plants will be completed in the next 2-3 months in Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Feb. 18, Trend reports.

He said that both plants are being built in the Pirallahi industrial park. The first plant (of the company Diamed Co) will allow Azerbaijan to become independent from the import of syringes, he noted.

As for the second plant, the minister noted that this is a joint Azerbaijani-Russian plant (owned by the company Hayat Pharm - a joint venture of Russia’s R-Pharm, Azerbaijan’s Vita-A and Azerbaijan Investment Company).

Earlier, founder of Azerbaijan’s Diamed Co Ayten Guliyeva told Trend that in the first six months, 100 million syringes will be produced at the plant and production will further increase to 150-170 million syringes.

Four residents operate in the Pirallahi Industrial Park, namely, Hayat Pharm (a joint Azerbaijani-Russian plant), Caspian Pharmed (a joint Azerbaijani-Iranian plant), a plant of Diamed Co and a plant of IFFA.

Hayat Pharm will produce medicines of various pharmaceutical groups, including cancer, antifungal, antiemetic, antiviral and other drugs.

News.Az

