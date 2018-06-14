2018 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony held in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino made speeches at the opening ceremony, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

Putin congratulated world’s football family on start of the main tournament of the planet: ‘Russia is hosting this tournament for the first time and we are very happy. This game is loved in Russia. We have responsibility to hold such tournament. We did our best for fans to feel better. Without any exaggeration, we can say that number of football fans is nearly 1 billion. Football strengthens the friendship among nations. I congratulate you on this football holiday’.

Gianni Infantino began his speech in Russian.

He thanked Russiain president for high-level organization.

Later, the tournament’s opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place.

