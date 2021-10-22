2020 became particularly significant year for Azerbaijani people, top official says

2020 became particularly significant year for Azerbaijani people, top official says

The year 2020 became a particularly significant period for the Azerbaijani people, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said Friday at the Turkic Council’s Media Forum in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev recalled that Azerbaijan liberated its Karabakh region fro occupation afte 30 years.

"The Azerbaijani people, closely rallying around President Ilham Aliyev, rose for the Patriotic War and liberated their lands from occupation, following the call ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!’," he said.

The presidential aide also hailed Turkey’s political and diplomatic support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

Hajiyev also thanked the Turkic Council member states for supporting Azerbaijan during the war.

“The countries of the Turkic Council also made every effort and provided support to the Azerbaijani people during the 44-day war. I would like to emphasize the support that the Turkish media provided to Azerbaijan. Fighting shoulder to shoulder, we won the information war as well,” the top official added.

