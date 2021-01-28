2020 sales: Japan's Toyota overtakes German Volkswagen
Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motors outdistanced its German rival Volkswagen in 2020, selling 9.53 million vehicles.
With these figures, Toyota took the title of the world's best-selling automotive company from Volkswagen, according to a press release on Thursday.
The Japanese firm's vehicle sales, including its subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino, dropped by 11.3% on a yearly basis in 2020, when the pandemic hit several economic activities.
Toyota's vehicle output also fell by 14.1% year-on-year in 2020 to 9.21 million units.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen sold 9.31 million vehicles in 2020, down 15.2% over the same period.
Last year, the European and the US automotive markets narrowed by 24.3% and 15%, respectively.
Volkswagen had taken the title in 2016 for the first time from Toyota.
