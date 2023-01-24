2023 Women's World Cup official match ball unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup official match ball was unveiled in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, world football's governing body announced, News.az reports.

The match ball is named OCEAUNZ, to celebrate the cultures of co-hosts Australia and New Zealand.

"OCEAUNZ's design is inspired by the unique natural landscapes of the two host nations, with visuals nodding to the vast mountains of Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia's connection with the Indian Ocean," FIFA announced.

The ball features designs by Aboriginal artist Chern'ee Sutton, and Maori artist Fiona Collis.

OCEAUNZ also embraces the same connected technology as the match ball at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provides instant data to match officials.

The 2023 Women's World Cup will kick off on July 20 with New Zealand taking on Norway in the opening match, and concludes in Sydney on August 20.

News.Az