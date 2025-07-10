2025 Daytime Emmy nominations announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the first batch of nominees for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys on Wednesday.

The prestigious awards will be presented on October 17 during a ceremony in Pasadena, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.

Only three daytime dramas earned nominations this year: ABC’s General Hospital (last year’s winner), Peacock’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Young and the Restless. NATAS says the default target is five, but guidelines state that “in any category where there are fewer than ten (10) submissions, no more than 50% of submitted entries may be nominated. This is a longstanding rule that the National Awards Committee is enforcing across all competitions to ensure the integrity of NATAS competitions and maintain the reputation of excellence for nominees.”

In the Daytime Talk Series category announced tonight, last year’s winner The Kelly Clarkson Show is up again alongside The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Live with Kelly and Mark and The View.

Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Lifestyle Program, Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series, Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program and Outstanding Travel or Adventure Program were also announced today.

The full nomination list will be revealed at 9 a.m. PT Thursday.

Don’t be surprised by the absence on this year’s Daytime Emmy noms list of Beyond the Gates, CBS’ new soap that bowed in February of this year. The eligibility window for this year’s Daytime Emmy nominees was January 1-December 31, 2024, with the judging period running May 22-June 9.

Beyond the Gates will be eligible next year.

After eliminating the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama category, NATAS is set to launch the new category Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series this year. It also split the Culinary Series and Travel, Nature and Adventure categories.

Below is the first set of nominees. Check back Thursday morning for the full list.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series Days of Our Lives

Peacock General Hospital

ABC The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television] Outstanding Lead Actress In A Daytime Drama Series Sharon Case as Sharon Newman

The Young and the Restless (CBS) Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS)



Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson

The Young and the Restless (CBS) Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital (ABC) Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers

The Young and the Restless (CBS) Laura Wright as Carly Spencer

General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Lead Actor In A Daytime Drama Series Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS) Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Days of Our Lives (Peacock) Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark

Days of Our Lives (Peacock) Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives (Peacock) Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Daytime Talk Series The Drew Barrymore Show

CBS Media Ventures The Jennifer Hudson Show

Warner Brothers Television Distribution [JHUD Productions | Warner Bros. Unscripted Television | Telepictures] The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios Live with Kelly and Mark

Disney Entertainment Distribution The View

ABC Outstanding Lifestyle Program George to the Rescue

NBC Hack Your Health

The Secrets of Your Gut

Netflix [Tremolo Productions] Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward

NBC [Hearst Media Production Group] Homegrown

Magnolia Network [Eclipse Creative] You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Netflix [Netflix | OPS | The Vogt Foundation] Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program Expedition Unknown

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions] Field Trip with Curtis Stone

Hong Kong

PBS [Sunny Side Up Productions] The Good Road

PBS [Good All Over] How I Got Here

BYUtv [FORTÉ Entertainment] Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

PBS Mexico Made With Love

PBS [Symbio Studios] Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network [Pacific Productions] Delicious Miss Brown

Food Network [FRANK.] Emeril Cooks

Roku [Marquee Brands] Lidia’s Kitchen

PBS [Tavola Productions] Selena + Restaurant

Food Network [July Moon Productions | Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)] Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program Dime Como Hacerlo

Roku [This Old House Productions] The Fixers

BYUtv Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse

Magnolia Network [Blind Nil] Going Home with Tyler Cameron

Amazon Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | High Noon Entertainment] Married to Real Estate

HGTV Martha Gardens

Roku [Marquee Brands]

News.Az