2025 Daytime Emmy nominations announced
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the first batch of nominees for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys on Wednesday.
The prestigious awards will be presented on October 17 during a ceremony in Pasadena, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.
Only three daytime dramas earned nominations this year: ABC’s General Hospital (last year’s winner), Peacock’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Young and the Restless. NATAS says the default target is five, but guidelines state that “in any category where there are fewer than ten (10) submissions, no more than 50% of submitted entries may be nominated. This is a longstanding rule that the National Awards Committee is enforcing across all competitions to ensure the integrity of NATAS competitions and maintain the reputation of excellence for nominees.”
In the Daytime Talk Series category announced tonight, last year’s winner The Kelly Clarkson Show is up again alongside The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Live with Kelly and Mark and The View.
Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Lifestyle Program, Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series, Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program and Outstanding Travel or Adventure Program were also announced today.
The full nomination list will be revealed at 9 a.m. PT Thursday.
Don’t be surprised by the absence on this year’s Daytime Emmy noms list of Beyond the Gates, CBS’ new soap that bowed in February of this year. The eligibility window for this year’s Daytime Emmy nominees was January 1-December 31, 2024, with the judging period running May 22-June 9.
Beyond the Gates will be eligible next year.
After eliminating the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama category, NATAS is set to launch the new category Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series this year. It also split the Culinary Series and Travel, Nature and Adventure categories.
Below is the first set of nominees. Check back Thursday morning for the full list.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Daytime Drama Series
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
General Hospital (ABC)
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Daytime Drama Series
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
Days of Our Lives (Peacock)
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark
Days of Our Lives (Peacock)
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives (Peacock)
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
The Drew Barrymore Show
CBS Media Ventures
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Warner Brothers Television Distribution [JHUD Productions | Warner Bros. Unscripted Television | Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Live with Kelly and Mark
Disney Entertainment Distribution
The View
ABC
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
George to the Rescue
NBC
Hack Your Health
The Secrets of Your Gut
Netflix [Tremolo Productions]
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
NBC [Hearst Media Production Group]
Homegrown
Magnolia Network [Eclipse Creative]
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
Netflix [Netflix | OPS | The Vogt Foundation]
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Expedition Unknown
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
Field Trip with Curtis Stone
Hong Kong
PBS [Sunny Side Up Productions]
The Good Road
PBS [Good All Over]
How I Got Here
BYUtv [FORTÉ Entertainment]
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
PBS
Mexico Made With Love
PBS [Symbio Studios]
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network [Pacific Productions]
Delicious Miss Brown
Food Network [FRANK.]
Emeril Cooks
Roku [Marquee Brands]
Lidia’s Kitchen
PBS [Tavola Productions]
Selena + Restaurant
Food Network [July Moon Productions | Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)]
Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program
Dime Como Hacerlo
Roku [This Old House Productions]
The Fixers
BYUtv
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse
Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]
Going Home with Tyler Cameron
Amazon Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | High Noon Entertainment]
Married to Real Estate
HGTV
Martha Gardens
Roku [Marquee Brands]