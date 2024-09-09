2.2 million people in Gaza urgently require food: WFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has reported that 2.2 million people in the Gaza Strip remain in urgent need of food and livelihood assistance, eleven months after the onset of the severe Israeli aggression, News.Az reports citing The Peninsula.

WFP posted on its official X account that the Israeli evacuation orders are hindering efforts to provide assistance to the people of the Strip who are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.The UN program stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.Under Israeli attacks, the Gaza Strip is going through the most severe food crisis in the history of the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC), according to the GRFC 2024 by the Global Network against Food Crises (GNAFC).The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned of the danger of hunger for children in Gaza where more than 50,000 children suffer from severe malnutrition.The people of the Gaza Strip are facing an unprecedented famine and humanitarian and health crisis due to the ongoing destructive Israeli war on the Strip.The Israeli entity continues to ignore international demands and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the aggression and allow aid into the besieged Strip.

News.Az