25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership of UNESCO marked in Baku

The 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership of UNESCO has been marked in Baku. State and government officials, members of the Parliament, scientists, culture workers attended the event at the Mugham Club.

The participants viewed an exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan’s cultural monuments inscribed in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists, AzerTag reports.

Speaking at the event, member of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Asgar Alakbarov, said 25 years ago Azerbaijan and UNESCO established very successful ties of cooperation.

Alakbarov pointed out that Azerbaijan joined the organization on 3 June, 1992, and the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO was established on 21 February 21, following the decree signed by the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

He said that during 25 years, Azerbaijan has been cooperating with UNESCO in the fields of science, education, culture, communication, gender issues, sports and youth. The successful policy pursued by the country's leadership boosted further expansion of UNESCO-Azerbaijan ties, he said.

Alakbarov said that preservation of the cultural heritage is a priority for the Azerbaijani state. "Azerbaijani mugam", "Ashug art", "Novruz holiday", "Azerbaijani traditional arts of carpet weaving", "Tar and performing arts", "Traditional Karabakh equestrian game chovgan in Azerbaijan", "Traditional art and symbolism of kelegai, making and using women's silk headdresses", "Copper craft of Lahij", “Preparation and culture of serving fine bread: lavash, katyram, zhukka, yufka", "Traditions of cooking and filing dolma, which is an indicator of cultural identity", "String musical instrument kyamancha, its production and performing arts" were included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The Maiden Tower, Icherisheher, Shirvanshahs Palace and Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve were also included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Chairman of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the country’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Deputy Chairman of the National Commission, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Akif Alizade, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Acting Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the event.

