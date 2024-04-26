28 border markers installed between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the process of clarification of coordinates on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, about 35 percent of the planned works has been completed and 28 border markers installed as of April 26, 2024, said the press release of service of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, News.az reports.

The work of the expert groups of the two countries is ongoing.

News.Az