3 altcoins set to outpace Solana as It marches toward $500

The cryptocurrency market continues to evolve as volatility drives investors to consider alternative allocations beyond Solana. Although the market position of SOL has remained good over the years and is close to hitting the $500 mark, a number of altcoins are also breaking ground with large growth potential.

Some of them include XRP, Dogecoin, and Ozak AI ($OZ). Among these, Ozak AI has been the most prominent figure whose presale roadmap and technological stack make it poised to deliver far higher returns.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP continues to be one of the most traded digital tokens in the global markets and this is evidenced by its use in cross-border payments. Financial institutions continue to use Ripple infrastructure to enable fast, low-cost settlement. Regulatory clarity concerning the asset has also boosted the confidence of investors.

The current price of the XRP is currently trading below the $3 mark and this makes it affordable to most retail and institutional investors. It is highly liquid and therefore trading is consistent across most of the major exchanges. Solana veers on into new highs, while XRP keeps proving itself by targeting adoption.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin was created as a meme token but has been transformed into a liquid asset with values backed by retail support. The coin is very active on social media, including community programs. Trading volumes remain significant, keeping Dogecoin visible in daily market movements.

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Ozak AI presale momentum and technology

Although Dogecoin and XRP take a slice of the pie in the possible assets to compete with Solana, Ozak AI is the superior. Ozak AI ($OZ) stands out as an AI-powered crypto project that would unite artificial intelligence with the decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN).

The platform is an integration of blockchain, AI-driven analytics, and distributed systems to provide scalable, secure, and transparent solutions. Its DePIN layer makes data stored and processed on multiple nodes, thus eliminating single points of failure and offering real-time resilience. Data retrieved by this system is tamper-proof and trustless and accurate, attributed to the support of the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), which harvests data across several distributed networks.

The Ozak Prediction Agent enhances the ecosystem further by analyzing internal and external data and enables real-time financial decision-making. This project is designed in a manner that permits the cross-chain capability feature, whereby the services in the project can be deployed across various blockchain environments. Besides, Ozak AI has been audited by both an internal third party and Certik, which means even greater security and trustworthiness to investors and users.

Presale progress and tokenomics

Ozak AI’s presale has advanced through several stages. The token started at $0.001 in the first round before climbing to $0.002, $0.003, and $0.005 across subsequent stages. The current fifth stage is priced at $0.01, with the next stage set at $0.012. To date, over 819 million tokens have been sold, raising more than $2.39 million. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, 3 billion are allocated to the presale.

Another 3 billion are assigned to the community and ecosystem, 2 billion to reserves, 1 billion for liquidity, and 1 billion for the team and advisors. The project targets a listing price of $1, which would represent a 100x return from the current presale stage. Early-stage buyers have already seen gains from the original price of $0.001.

Strategic partnerships and global events

Ozak AI has gained more opportunities in partnerships and in international events. The integration with SINT allows traders to rely on a two-millisecond market feed that comes directly into Ozak, alongside the separate SINT AI agents that can instigate a one-click trade at the same time.

Its collaboration with Hive Intel incorporates blockchain data APIs to use bots and AI agents to improve speed and accuracy of execution. Integration with Weblume can enable developers to use Ozak real-time signals in no-code Web3 development, where they can embed actionable insights into dApps and dashboards.

Ozak AI has made an appearance at Coinfest Asia 2025 held in Bali and conducted unique mixers and roadshows. Before Bali, community-building and networking activities were conducted in Vietnam, including road shows, networking brunches and cultural mix-ups. However, it has resulted in reinforcement of the ecosystem visibility and increased collaborations in the regions of Asia with partners.

Conclusion

As Solana moves closer to $500, alternative tokens are positioning for accelerated growth. XRP and Dogecoin remain significant in their respective categories, but Ozak AI’s combination of technological infrastructure, structured presale, and global partnerships establishes it as the strongest contender. With a pathway from $0.01 to a $1 target, Ozak AI presents one of the clearest cases for outpacing Solana’s returns in the coming market cycle.

