3 cryptos set to outperform beyond 2025: Dogecoin isn't the only long-term hold

In a market where the old-school coins, such as Dogecoin, still hold sway, a new group of projects is silently preparing to gain far higher returns in 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Pump .fun (PUMP) are three cryptocurrencies, remarkable not due to their nostalgic nature, but rather due to the unique proposition and strong fundamentals, relevant in the long term within the meme-coin and Web3 ecosystem.

1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe has been engineered for breakout growth rather than slow maturity. Currently in its presale stage, nearing completion of Stage 13 at $0.0022, it has already raised over $27.2 million and distributed more than 16.5 billion tokens across presale stages. What gives this project real upside is the combination of meme culture and infrastructure. Little Pepe is not merely a token trying to pursue viral fame; it suggests implementing an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain optimized in terms of speed, low costs, and anti-bot measures. The presale hype itself is an indication that investors have confidence in a story: meme coins in 2025 cannot remain as jokes but need to enter ecosystems. If Little Pepe executes its roadmap as planned, the potential for multiple-fold returns is very real.

2. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins has since evolved: from starting as an NFT Collection in 2021, it has launched a native token (PENGU) on Solana, integrated consumer-brand elements such as toys and merchandise, and shifted into a broader “digital avatar meets real world brand” model. The significance here is two-fold. First, the brand recognition is already established. Second, the transformation into utility and community assets is an indication that it is not just a trade token but a narrative of relevance over the years. Investors who are not interested in the pure speculation market can also find something valuable in Pudgy Penguins since it is the link between the collectible, social, and tokenized worlds.

3. Pump.fun (PUMP)

Then there is Pump.fun, the ecosystem rather than the single token. Rather than positioning itself strictly as a token you buy and hold, Pump.fun is a platform that allows anyone to launch their own memecoins on Solana, instantly tradable and democratically accessible. What gives Pump.fun bullish long-term potential is its structural role: it is a launchpad, a creator ecosystem, and a token-holders’ protocol all in one. Reports indicate that Pump.fun has initiated token buybacks funded from platform fee revenue and has launched initiatives to support liquidity for projects hosted on its platform. The implication is that as memecoin mania (or at least experimentation) continues to cycle, Pump.fun may capture value by being the underlying infrastructure rather than another fleeting token story.

Why These Three Outperform the Typical Meme Narrative

What distinguishes these projects from the majority of meme coins is their alignment with infrastructure, communities, brand, or platform, rather than relying purely on hype. Little Pepe taps momentum and presale access with strong tokenomics. Pudgy Penguins builds on existing cultural and brand capital, evolving into a utility. Pump.fun leverages the deeper structural play of being a platform facilitating hundreds or thousands of new coins, thereby capturing value across an entire ecosystem rather than depending on one go-viral moment. These three exhibit a forward-looking component: new chain, new brand evolution, new platform architecture. That gives them potential longevity and upside that isolated meme coins rarely offer.

A Bullish Vision for the Road Ahead

Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguins, and Pump.fun each capture a different dimension of that evolution. Little Pepe may be the high-growth gamble with significant upside. Pudgy Penguins may deliver stable value growth through brand integration and ecosystem development. Pump.fun may benefit as an underlying platform play when memes themselves become infrastructure narratives. For investors seeking exposure to the next wave of token appreciation, beyond the well-worn paths of legacy memecoins, these three provide compelling stories worth watching. It is not necessarily because they are meme coins, but because they are the next stage in the evolution of the convergence of meme culture, brand value, and blockchain utility. In the future, possibly in 2026 and later, those names most likely to succeed are the ones that are not afraid to create the future, such as Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguins, and Pump.fun.

