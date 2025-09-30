3 ETH cryptos set to grow the most as Ethereum targets $1 trillion market cap

+ ↺ − 16 px

ETH has maintained its position at the top of the DeFi and general blockchain innovation, and several analysts have argued that the crypto ecosystem running on Ethereum could be the epicenter of the next market rally.

There has been a boom in Ethereum developer activity, a continued increase in institutional adoption, and the recent explosion of Layer 2 solutions has left analysts to speculate that the price of ETH may eventually be sent towards a $1 trillion market capitalization. Alongside ETH, a handful of Ethereum-related projects are expected to be the ones to benefit the most from the bull market, and as such, tokens like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Chainlink (LINK,) and Cronos (CRO) have been highlighted by analysts for their potentially unique value propositions.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Layer 2 Chain With Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as more than just another meme token. Built as a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain, it combines meme culture with security, ultra-low fees, and fast finality. Unlike typical meme coins, the project focuses on infrastructure by providing a blockchain dedicated to memes and a dedicated Launchpad for creators. This suggests Little Pepe could emerge as the central hub for meme-based projects seeking scalable, secure, and cost-effective deployment. The presale has already gained momentum, now in Stage 13, with tokens priced at $0.0022. According to data, $26,176,323 of the $28,775,000 target has been raised, with over 93% of tokens sold. This strong uptake indicates growing investor confidence. At full listing, expected at $0.003, early participants could see a well-structured token launch backed by strategic liquidity and exchange plans. Tokenomics also supports its long-term potential, with a 26.5% presale, 10% liquidity, 13.5% staking/rewards, and 0% tax on buy/sell transactions. The clean tokenomics is designed to lower friction for traders and incentivise long-term holders. Little Pepe has already been listed on CoinMarketCap and is expected to launch on two top centralized exchanges at launch. The Little Pepe Mega Giveaway will be awarded to the biggest buyers during Stages 12–17 of the presale, and prizes include over 15 ETH in winnings. The contest already has over 70,000 entries. The top 3 biggest buyers will win 5 ETH, 3 ETH, and 2 ETH, respectively. An additional 15 random buyers will also win 0.5 ETH. The giveaway is likely to generate additional presale momentum.

Chainlink (LINK): The Oracle Powerhouse

Chainlink (LINK) remains one of Ethereum’s most critical partners, powering decentralized applications with secure and verifiable data. As DeFi expands, reliable data feeds become indispensable for smart contracts. With more institutions exploring tokenization of real-world assets, demand for oracles is expected to grow. Market Insight indicates that LINK remains strong and maintains its momentum in 2025. As Ethereum approaches a trillion-dollar market value Chainlink is expected to gain growth as the essential infrastructure layer that supports decentralized data. The cryptocurrency also benefits from its long-standing implementations in the DeFi and cross-chain sectors.

Cronos (CRO): Building Consumer Adoption

Cronos (CRO) is a cryptocurrency project created by Crypto.com. The project has made significant strides in the domain of crypto consumer adoption, emphasising the end-user experience. Crypto services range from retail trading to daily payments, creating abridge from blockchain to mainstream. Cronos offers an EVM-compatible chain that caters to scalability and interoperability, positioning itself within Ethereum’s expanded ecosystem. Recent statistics indicate that Cronos is bolstered by robust exchange liquidity. With Ethereum’s continued growth, Cronos could benefit from user migration seeking faster and cheaper alternatives without leaving Ethereum’s compatibility.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s potential path toward a $1 trillion market cap could amplify the growth prospects of key ecosystem tokens. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) introduces a distinct model by blending meme culture with blockchain utility, Chainlink (LINK) strengthens infrastructure through oracles, and Cronos (CRO) expands consumer adoption. Each of these projects may benefit uniquely as Ethereum’s influence grows. For investors, the combination of ongoing Little Pepe presale momentum, a Mega Giveaway with over 15 ETH in rewards, and strong tokenomics highlights why this project could stand alongside LINK and CRO as one of the most compelling ETH-linked opportunities in 2025.

