3 killed and 4 injured in head-on collision between passenger car and truck in Azerbaijan
- 31 Jul 2018 16:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132694
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/3-killed-and-4-injured-in-head-on-collision-between-passenger-car-and-truck-in-azerbaijan Copied
Three people were killed and four injured in a head-on collision between a passenger car and truck in Hajigabul region of Azerbaijan, APA reports.
According to the report, collided a truck brand KamAZ and a car of the brand BMW, as a result, three people (1 teen and 2 women) died from the injuries at the scene, injured people were hospitalized.
Dead and injured people were members of a family.
An investigation is underway.
News.Az