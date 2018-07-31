3 killed and 4 injured in head-on collision between passenger car and truck in Azerbaijan

Three people were killed and four injured in a head-on collision between a passenger car and truck in Hajigabul region of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

According to the report, collided a truck brand KamAZ and a car of the brand BMW, as a result, three people (1 teen and 2 women) died from the injuries at the scene, injured people were hospitalized.

Dead and injured people were members of a family.

An investigation is underway.

