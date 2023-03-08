30 Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles move freely through protest area

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The eco-activists did not hamper the passage of 25 supply vehicles and 4 passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin, as well as one Russian peacekeepers’ passenger car towards Khankendi.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az