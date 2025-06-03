30th Baku Energy Forum starts, spotlighting Caspian region’s energy future

As an integral part of Baku Energy Week, the Forum marks its 30th anniversary this year. Since its inception, the Baku Energy Forum has evolved into a key platform for strengthening international partnerships, sharing advanced practices, and facilitating the signing of agreements that have contributed not only to the development of Azerbaijan’s energy sector but also to the broader region. By convening energy leaders, business representatives, and government officials, the Forum continues to play a vital role in fostering global cooperation and shaping the future of the energy industry.

The Baku Energy Forum is held with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) as the general partner. The event is also supported by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In his welcome letter to the participants of the Baku Energy Forum 2025, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais highlighted the Forum’s role as a vital platform for fostering dialogue and international cooperation in the global energy sector.

A plenary session titled “Global Cooperation for a Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future”, chaired by Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be held as part of the Forum. In addition, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), will deliver a keynote speech during the session “Executive Talks: Path to a Sustainable Energy Ecosystem”.

This year’s Forum is being held with a broad and multifaceted agenda that addresses the current challenges and opportunities in the energy sector. Key discussion topics include: “Digitalization in Energy: The Power of Data and Technology”, “Exploration & Geology – Innovating for Sustainable Resource Discovery” “Production & Operations – Driving Efficiency Through Innovation and Sustainability,” “ COP29 Energy deliverables — Pathway to a Sustainable Energy Future,” “Unlocking Green Energy Potential and Connectivity in the Caspian Region,” “Gas Markets – A New Structure for Producers, Transporters, and Consumers,” and “Pipelines – Securing Energy Supply Through Robust Infrastructure.”

The discussions held within the framework of the Forum are of great significance in terms of promoting innovation in the energy sector, strengthening regional and global cooperation, and building sustainable and resilient energy systems. The event also serves as a key platform for presenting the strategic priorities of Azerbaijan’s energy policy and showcasing the Caspian region’s green energy potential to the international community.

As in previous years, Baku Energy Week will feature bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G), providing a platform for local and international companies to engage in face-to-face discussions about cooperation and potential partnerships. Dedicated meeting rooms will be arranged for representatives of various government agencies and international companies. Additionally, within the Forum programme, the event’s sponsor “INTI” will host a seminar titled “INTI Tech Day,” which will be open to all participants.