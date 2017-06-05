31 diagnosed with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

31 people have been diagnosed with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Iran, the country’s health ministry has said in a statement.

The disease has caused the death of three people so far in the country. One of them was a pregnant woman. However, an examination will be conducted to find out what actually caused the woman to die, APA’s Tehran bureau reported.



The rector of the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences said that another person diagnosed with this type of fever had to come to Shiraz but died before arriving. An examination is underway to find the cause of the death.



Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a widespread tick-borne viral disease that is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia. Onset of symptoms is sudden, with fever, myalgia, (muscle ache), dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes and photophobia (sensitivity to light). There may be nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and sore throat early on, followed by sharp mood swings and confusion. After two to four days, the agitation may be replaced by sleepiness, depression and lassitude, and the abdominal pain may localize to the upper right quadrant, with detectable hepatomegaly (liver enlargement).



Iran’s Health Ministry has recommended cattle-breeders use preventive means, such as gloves, boots, etc.

News.Az

