Motorola launches the Moto G Stylus 2026 with a major stylus overhaul and a price increase

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Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G Stylus 2026, bringing a significant transformation to its signature feature alongside a refreshed design.

Announced on April 7, 2026, the latest model moves the series further upscale with a new active stylus that supports pressure sensitivity and tilt, mimicking the high-end experience of Samsung’s S Pen, News.Az reports, citing Gsmarena.

This hardware upgrade is accompanied by a sleek vegan leather back and a durable IP69 rating, making it one of the most rugged yet refined entries in the G-series history.

The 2026 model features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. To support the more demanding active stylus, Motorola has increased the battery capacity to 5,200 mAh, paired with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. However, these premium additions come at a cost; the starting price has risen to $499.99 in the United States and Canada, a $100 increase over the previous generation.

In the United States, the phone officially went on sale on April 16, 2026, through Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. To soften the impact of the price hike, Motorola is offering an aggressive launch bundle that includes a free four-pack of Moto Tags and Moto Buds+ (powered by Bose) with the 128GB model. Carrier availability is expected to expand to AT&T, Cricket, and Google Fi throughout the month, with a specific T-Mobile launch scheduled for April 30. Despite the higher price point, the combination of advanced productivity tools and a robust accessory package positions the Moto G Stylus 2026 as a unique, professional-leaning option in the mid-range market.

News.Az