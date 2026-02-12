3.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Ban Ta Khun district in southern Thailand, marking the strongest tremor in a series of nine recorded over two days, officials said.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources’ Earthquake Operations Centre, the quakes occurred between 11 and 12 February 2026 in tambon Khao Phang, Ban Ta Khun district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tremors ranged in magnitude from 1.9 to 3.2.

The most powerful quake, measuring 3.2, was recorded at 02:07 on 12 February at a shallow depth of 2 kilometres.

Authorities attributed the seismic activity to movement along the Khlong Marui fault zone. The fault runs in a northeast-southwest direction and is classified as a left-lateral strike-slip fault.

No damage or injuries have been reported. Officials said additional information would be released if new developments emerge.

News.Az