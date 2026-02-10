4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Russia’s Krasnodar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s southern Krasnodar region on Tuesday.

Authorities in the port city of Novorossiysk said the tremor did not cause damage to infrastructure. Mayor Andrei Kravchenko confirmed that city services reported no major disruptions following the quake, News.Az reports, citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The EMSC recorded the earthquake at magnitude 4.8.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage. Officials continue monitoring the situation as a precaution.

